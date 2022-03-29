The Tri-Valley League recently announced is all-star teams for basketball as follows:
Boys
First Team
Kyle France - Cherry Valley-Springfield
Matt Serrao - Franklin
Dylan McVey - Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Martin Thorsland - Milford
Scott Murphy - Morris
Dylan Hosford - Richfield Springs
Austin Bowman - Richfield Springs
Second Team
Kyle Ough - Edmeston
Brandon Gregory - Franklin
Dalton Proskine - Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Garrett Aikins - Morris
Tiger Stancil - Morris
Brady Law - Sharon Springs
Connor Fancher - Worcester
Honorable Mention
Allan Parker - Cherry Valley-Springfield
Gunner Schoellig - Edmeston
Tyler Holcomb - Franklin
Devon Hartwell - Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Brock Mann - Laurens
Riley Stevens - Milford
Jon Child - Morris
Jordan Regg - Schenevus
Luke Enyart - Sharon Springs
Jalen Reardon - Worcester
Girls
First Team
Joleen Lusk - Cherry Valley-Springfield
Kayla Campbell - Franklin
Marissa Campbell - Franklin
Hannah Bonczkowski - Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Carissa Richards - Morris
Kayleigh Bryant - Schenevus
Hailey Shalor - Worcester
Second Team
Morgan Huff - Cherry Valley-Springfield
Molly Rifanburg - Edmeston
Gabby Andrades - Laurens
Hannah Wist - Morris
Sam Osborne - Schenevus
Iriyah Haley - Worcester
Anna Serdy - Worcester
Honorable Mention
Lydia Lusk - Cherry Valley-Springfield
Abby Bateman - Edmeston
Zoe Warren - Franklin
Ashlyn Marron - Gilbertsville-Mount Upton
Natasha Solovitch - Laurens
Bella Saggese - Milford
Madison Aikins - Morris
Kelsey Burton - Schenevus
Lilly Tessier - Sharon Springs
Elizabeth Odell - Worcester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.