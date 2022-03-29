The Tri-Valley League recently announced is all-star teams for basketball as follows:

Boys

First Team

Kyle France - Cherry Valley-Springfield

Matt Serrao - Franklin

Dylan McVey - Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Martin Thorsland - Milford

Scott Murphy - Morris

Dylan Hosford - Richfield Springs

Austin Bowman - Richfield Springs

Second Team

Kyle Ough - Edmeston

Brandon Gregory - Franklin

Dalton Proskine - Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Garrett Aikins - Morris

Tiger Stancil - Morris

Brady Law - Sharon Springs

Connor Fancher - Worcester

Honorable Mention

Allan Parker - Cherry Valley-Springfield

Gunner Schoellig - Edmeston

Tyler Holcomb - Franklin

Devon Hartwell - Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Brock Mann - Laurens

Riley Stevens - Milford

Jon Child - Morris

Jordan Regg - Schenevus

Luke Enyart - Sharon Springs

Jalen Reardon - Worcester

Girls

First Team

Joleen Lusk - Cherry Valley-Springfield

Kayla Campbell - Franklin

Marissa Campbell - Franklin

Hannah Bonczkowski - Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Carissa Richards - Morris

Kayleigh Bryant - Schenevus

Hailey Shalor - Worcester

Second Team

Morgan Huff - Cherry Valley-Springfield

Molly Rifanburg - Edmeston

Gabby Andrades - Laurens

Hannah Wist - Morris

Sam Osborne - Schenevus

Iriyah Haley - Worcester

Anna Serdy - Worcester

Honorable Mention

Lydia Lusk - Cherry Valley-Springfield

Abby Bateman - Edmeston

Zoe Warren - Franklin

Ashlyn Marron - Gilbertsville-Mount Upton

Natasha Solovitch - Laurens

Bella Saggese - Milford

Madison Aikins - Morris

Kelsey Burton - Schenevus

Lilly Tessier - Sharon Springs

Elizabeth Odell - Worcester

