The New York State Police on Friday announced the results of a Jan. 17 speed enforcement initiative along the New York portion of U.S. Highway 20.
The highway crosses Otsego and Schoharie counties as part of the 372-mile section within New York.
According to a media release, the one-day corridor project was a multi-state effort, targeted at reducing speed-related crashes on non-interstate highways. The campaign was created by the Iowa State Patrol and New York was among eight other participating states.
State Police and local law enforcement agencies stepped up patrols during the morning and evening drive times. Twenty-five troopers from Troops A, C, D, E, G and K issued a total of 178 citations and gave 41 warnings. Of the citations issued, 104 were for speed, the release said.
U.S. Highway 20 spans 3,365 miles coast to coast. The New York state section is also part of New York’s Scenic Byway.
This is the first time New York State Police participated in the campaign, the release said. Other participating states were Iowa, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
