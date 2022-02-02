State Police said a Cherry Valley man was arrested after a domestic dispute took place inside a vehicle Monday, Jan. 24.
According to a media release, troopers were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute that occurred in a vehicle in Edmeston. An investigation revealed that a verbal argument became physical and Brandon S. Hilts, 29, seriously injured and choked a victim. Police said the investigation also revealed that Hilts threatened the victim with a knife and prevented the victim from leaving and from calling 911. Hilts was also driving the victim’s vehicle without permission when he attempted to strike the victim with the vehicle, according to the release.
The victim was transported by Edmeston EMS to Bassett Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the dispute, the release said.
Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputies located Hilts and turned him over to the State Police, the release said.
He was processed at the Richfield Springs barracks and arraigned by Otsego County Central Arraignment and Processing on charges of second-degree assault, a felony, and the misdemeanors of unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief (prevent emergency call), second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was remanded to the Otsego County Jail and is scheduled to appear Feb. 7 in the Edmeston Town Court.
