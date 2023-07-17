State Police said a Gilboa man was arrested after firing a gun inside a home.
According to a media release, Troopers from Cobleskill charged Stefan J. Wexell, 29, with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
Troopers said they responded on July 14 at about 11:59 p.m. to a Gilboa home for a report of a domestic dispute involving a gun. Their investigation determined that Wexell "reportedly brandished and discharged a firearm within the home causing damage," the release said. The victim and a child were inside the residence at the time. Both fled to a vehicle to leave the location. Troopers said Wexell then climbed onto the moving vehicle and caused damage to it before he fled on foot. No one was injured during the incident, and the firearm involved was seized.
Wexell was located walking a short distance away and was taken into custody, the release said. He was arraigned at the Gilboa Town Court, where he was sent to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash, a $10,000 bond or a $15,000 partially secured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.