If you still had doubts that Donald Trump’s relentless court-packing poses profound challenges to the legitimacy of the judiciary, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling in favor of the man who named her to the bench should resolve them.
No one is above the law, we once comforted ourselves. Even if Trump couldn’t be indicted while he was president, because of a (questionable) Justice Department policy, he would certainly face full accountability after he left office. He would be treated just like everyone else.
Nope, said Cannon. Trump is still special. He has rights no one else has because he is an ex-president. She said so right out. “Based on the nature of this action,” Cannon wrote, “the principles of equity require the Court to consider the specific context at issue, and that consideration is inherently impacted by the position formerly held by Plaintiff.”
Meaning that, even if no other American would enjoy the right to have a special master examine secret and top-secret documents that any of the rest of us would probably be indicted for possessing, Trump is “inherently” above us. This is a ruling tailored for one man, which is not supposed to happen in a free society.
Making matters worse, the judge said she had no way of assessing the government’s well-grounded claims that some of the documents in question “are classified government records,” even though Trump presented no evidence refuting them.
Trump’s assertions that, like a high priest, he magically declassified everything with a virtual wave of his hand are for talk shows, not a legal proceeding. Trump, in any event, should not have possessed these documents. They’re the government’s property, not his.
From her first ruling earlier this month, Cannon’s intervention in the case has been described by respected outsiders with words such as “unprecedented,” “untenable,” “radical,” “oblivious,” “deeply problematic” and “stupid.” Oh, yes, and also “wrong” and “deeply flawed.” Those last two characterizations came from former Trump attorney general William Barr, whose efforts when he was in charge of the Justice Department to protect the president could lead to congressional scrutiny.
Cannon’s legal antics come at an awkward time for those — led by Chief Justice John Roberts — who scold anyone questioning the judiciary’s legitimacy in the wake of the unparalleled efforts by Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., when he was majority leader, and the conservative Federalist Society to stuff the courts with conservatives. It won’t help that Cannon’s nomination was confirmed after Trump lost in 2020. The Republicans didn’t want to leave a vacancy behind.
Roberts said earlier this month that “simply because people disagree with an opinion is not a basis for criticizing the legitimacy of the court.” This might be true in a vacuum, but it reflects a faux innocence about how the current right-tilting Supreme Court majority — and similar majorities on many circuit courts — were created. Roberts knows how it happened.
If McConnell and the conservative legal movement had been genuinely concerned about judicial legitimacy, they would not have denied President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, of even a hearing when he was named to the court more than seven months before the 2016 election. (I don’t know whether it’s irony or tragedy that the Justice Department, led by now-Attorney General Garland, is battling Cannon’s Trumpfication of the law.)
Nor would conservatives have then turned around four years later and rushed Amy Coney Barrett through Senate confirmation just eight days before Trump lost the 2020 election. You can’t engage in nakedly aggressive power politics and then insist: “Nothing’s happening here, it’s all on the level, move on.”
Not for nothing did Justice Elena Kagan point to the “problem” caused “when courts become extensions of the political process” during a visit to Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law last Wednesday. She was talking about court decisions, but her words apply as well to the process that produced a 6-3 conservative Supreme Court advantage — and judges such as Cannon.
Let’s stipulate that there is always politics in any system involving presidential appointments and Senate confirmation. What we have not seen before is what Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., calls “The Scheme,” the title of his forthcoming book on how dark money conjoined with Senate and presidential actions to transform the judiciary. The legitimacy crisis Roberts mourns is not just about a series of controversial rulings. It was triggered by the success of a decades-long political struggle for judicial supremacy.
Maybe the judges above Cannon — even those named by Trump -— will decide that she has gone too far and that her decision is too much of an embarrassment. Maybe the special master she appointed will save the day and allow her to retreat. But Cannon has already shown why there is good reason to shudder whenever we hear the words “Trump-appointed judge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.