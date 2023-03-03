School transportation has been a new hot-button item in New York State. With the passing of legislation to have all new vehicles emissions-free by 2035, many rural school districts are in an uproar. Starting in 2027, all new school buses purchased will be zero-emissions. There are many questions that surround this topic and not too many answers. However, what we do know for certain is that a one-size fits all approach doesn’t work for us.
Here at Afton CSD, we have embarked on a comprehensive transportation study, to completely assess all aspects of the transportation department. We are presently one of the only schools that use a two-tiered bus run, with two different start and end times. Although this creates separation for our students, it provides many other challenges. One of the first items noted was the number of students riding a bus at one time and the cost effectiveness of the practice. After review, our ridership on each run was below 50%. Doing some simple math, condensing to a single-tier run, was more than feasible with the number of students on the bus, but it would also be financially advantageous. Upon further review, our fleet may be improperly sized, again leading to more cost savings, without taking into account the maintenance and wear and tear.
Moving away from cost saving, this change would allow for many benefits. A single bus run would create much more flexibility for student scheduling. Having different start and end times, does not allow for easy cross-over between the buildings. It prevents availability for common planning or meeting times. Parents may have childcare issues with two different pick-up times, and the list goes on. As always there are some concerns, most importantly having all students K-12 on the same bus. In the end, we believe that the benefits far outweigh the challenges. Also, we are the outlier to what most schools our size or in our area do. Change is hard, but for the right reason, worth it.
Although much effort has been put into this study, it may be for naught if we are forced to move to electric buses (zero-emissions). Here is a list of identified potential concerns/questions with this move, not to mention the issues that we cannot foresee. There is an increase in the cost of electric buses, which might outlast the lifespan of these new buses. Can the existing electrical infrastructure handle this increased load? What will the costs be to update the district infrastructure to accommodate the power needs? What will be the costs for additional equipment? If these buses weigh more than their traditional counterparts, which we believe they do, can our roads and bridges handle the new load? Can we find the needed electrical/mechanical staff to fix the buses? What will our terrain and temperature do to the battery life in the vehicles and the distance they are able to travel? Where do we charge the vehicles on longer trips? Who pays for the charges outside of the district? What are the safety issues with electric vehicles? Again, the list goes on. I applaud the idea of more eco-friendly options and renewable fuel sources, but don’t think it is feasible in our area. More urban areas are much better suited for this change. I believe we should proceed with caution and phasing this in would be better for all involved parties. Only time will tell how this unfolds.
Nick Colosi is superintendent at Afton Central School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.