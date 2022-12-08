Chenango County sheriff's deputies said two people were arrested Wednesday night in connection with a string of burglaries.
According to a media release from the sheriff's office, the two Sherburne residents were arrested on a series of charges "resulting from a lengthy criminal investigation that culminated in the execution of a search warrant" Dec. 7.
The release said detectives had been investigating numerous burglaries of local businesses within the village of Sherburne. After weeks of investigation, evidence from neighborhood and security camera canvasses led them to Andrew E. Frank Jr., 50, and Rena M. Jones, 49, both or Sherburne.
After conducting a search warrant at the suspects' residence, deputies charged both with "numerous" counts of third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
Deputies said the investigation found that Frank and Jones had broken into local businesses and stole money and damaged property "on numerous occasions" in November and December.
Frank Jr was arraigned and was remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility with no bail. Jones was processed and released with an appearance ticket and is to appear in the village of Sherburne Court on a later date.
The investigation continues and more charges are pending, the release said.
