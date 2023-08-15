COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association will host an opening reception for two exhibits from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
According to a media release, “Made in New York: The Art of Wood” is the 28th biennial Fine Craft Invitational show devoted entirely to woodworking, including both functional and nonfunctional creations made with local and exotic woods. Hung in Gallery A, the exhibit features local and regional artisans and craftspeople. This year’s show will include turned and carved items, sculpture, furniture, lighting, jewelry and vessels.
Participating artists exhibiting in “Made in New York” include Martha Aschmann, Brad Conklin, T. Benjamin Hobbs, Bert Holmes, Bill Kozak, Iulia Chin Lee, David Mobley, Joseph Muehl, Don Osmer, Bill Ralston, Emilie Rigby, Stefanie Rocknak, Bob Rodrigues, Paula Schaeffer, Kathryn Scharl, Steve Shauger, George Smith, Keith Tompkins, and Harmony Water.
“Paint the Point,” an exhibit of artwork by the 26 participants of Otsego Land Trust’s plein-air painting event at Brookwood Point near Cooperstown, in conjunction with the Cooperstown Art Association, will be in Gallery B.
“Paint the Point” artists include Margo Armstrong, Beth Ashbaugh, Mashaal Bhatti, Shirley Clark, Karen Cook, Karen Cooper, Marieanne Coursen, Katherine Dobler, Ken Garvin, Lois Holz, Julie Huntsman, George Hymas, Sofia Ingalls, Claire Jensen, Andre Jones, Linda Kosmer, Abbey Koutnik, Joanne Lentner, Aidan Nolan, Catherine Nolan, Jennifer Politano, David Sanford, Kate Sullivan, Bruce Testa, Elisabeth Weyer, and Rae Zysman.
Both exhibits will be on display through Sept. 22.
Cooperstown Art Association is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
