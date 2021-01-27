The number of COVID-19 deaths in the region continues to rise, as Chenango County reported two more deaths from the disease Wednesday.
"Yesterday our team confirmed 2 more COVID19 related deaths in the Chenango County," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Our hearts are with the bereaved at this time. We continue to call on everyone to be diligent, wear the mask, wash the hands, socially distance and stop the spread of this virus."
The county reported 16 new COVID cases Wednesday. According to the release, there were 180 active cases, with 18 people hospitalized and 531 under active quarantine.
There have been 1,959 confirmed cases and 37 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
