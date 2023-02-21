Universal masking is no longer required at United Health Services locations
A UHS media release said that policy will be reviewed on a weekly basis, and could change.
On Feb. 10, health officials announced that New York state was ending its mask-related requirements inside healthcare settings, from hospitals to nursing homes to providers' offices, in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said. All institutions are allowed to come up with their own rules.
"This new guidance has allowed us to implement several aspects of greater flexibility around masking, and we have decided to adjust our masking policies for certain situations and scenarios," the release said. Currently, it applies across the UHS system, with certain exceptions including UHS Senior Living at Ideal and UHS Senior Living at Chenango Memorial Hospital, as those locations have more specific guidance from the CDC and NYSDOH.
Hospitals in Walton and Norwich, as well as clinics across the area, are subject to the change.
"At UHS, we are well prepared to use our team's vast knowledge, expertise and experience to make masking decisions that are in the best safety interests of everyone in our facilities and communities," said John M. Carrigg, president and chief executive officer of UHS. "We will make those decisions weekly, based on a variety of factors, including community transmission rates."
"COVID is a treatable, preventable disease," said Dr. James McDonald, acting New York state health commissioner, when announcing the news about the masking change. "It allows us to shift from blanket mandates to an approach in which we provide people with the information and tools they need to protect themselves. We've given healthcare facilities and the general public the information they need to protect themselves."
While UHS facilities are mask-free in most settings, officials ask that people stay home if they are sick or have any upper respiratory symptoms. If so, they should call your provider or do a virtual visit.
Patients and visitors may continue to wear a mask if they choose and should do so if they have had a recent direct exposure to COVID, RSV or the flu, the release said.
Visitors will continue to be screened on arrival at any point of entry to UHS facilities, and masks will continue to be available if needed. Patients, visitors, staff members, volunteers or vendors who present with respiratory symptoms at any point of service will be asked to wear a mask.
