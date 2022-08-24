The past school year was an experience in returning to the “new normal” and we hope the coming year will move us closer to pre-pandemic times. We were able to safely provide full-time, in-person education for our students last year and, after a period of adjustment and transition, students and staff had a successful and mostly normal school year. Although the pandemic remains a part of our lives and likely will for the foreseeable future, our focus this year will be based on board-approved district goals.
Long-range goals for the district include the following:
• Academic Program: All students will be supported to meet high expectations and be prepared for any endeavor beyond graduation.
• Culture and Climate: Unatego will maintain a safe and supportive environment for all members of its school community.
• Finances: Ensure strong fiscal health to support high quality programs.
• Facilities: Provide updated, secure campuses that meet the educational needs of our students and the community.
• Community Partnerships: UCS will engage the community through open communication and outreach in order to establish community partnerships between the school, business and industry.
We continue to offer HS classes for college credit and students can choose to take several Advanced Placement courses as well. Middle School students are offered accelerated classes in Spanish, Math, and Science, and students at all levels continue to participate in extracurricular activities and enrichment. We have expanded our support staff, particularly at the Elementary School, with a focus on grade level literacy and numeracy.
To help students feel safe and supported, we will be implementing a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative across the curriculum. Moreover, we plan to add a second highly trained School Resource Officer at the elementary school, and continue to meet student needs with school counselors, a school social worker at the Jr-Sr High School, a grant funded system of care counselor, and hope to have a satellite office of the County Mental Health Department seeing children during school hours.
Unatego is currently financially strong and will likely be so for many years. Resources have been focused on providing programs for students and to maintain and expand opportunities for kids. Fiscal prudence and long-range planning allow us to offer a free extended day program for students P-5, a no-cost summer daycare/recreation program for district students, lunch and breakfast provided to all students at no cost, and this year, we will be offering basic school supplies to all students as needed.
Our facilities will be receiving much-needed updates over the next several years, with no local cost to taxpayers. We anticipate construction to commence in spring 2023.
We are working with DCMO BOCES to offer students an opportunity to learn about business and industry through the Career Destinations program, and many students will be provided with an opportunity for both paid and unpaid internships at area businesses going forward. We hope to expand our community partnerships as well.
By focusing on these board-developed and approved goals, we hope to continue to provide academic and social/emotional supports for our children, maintain and expand opportunities for our students, embrace partnerships with our surrounding communities while maintaining a sound financial base. We have a solid pandemic health plan and as we learned over the past two- and one-half years, Unatego faculty, administration, staff, and students are resilient and can adapt to change at short notice. We will continue to do all we can to keep our school community safe from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases while offering them a first-rate education.
David Richards is the superintendent of the Unatego Central School District.
