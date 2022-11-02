Unfortunately in modern day America, we're no strangers to violence. It seems that almost every hour there comes a new story or report relating to violent assaults, a mass shooting, or hateful and violent rhetoric spreading across our country. It gets tiring to read, report on and publish these types of stories, but they should not go unnoticed. Violence in all of its forms has taken an overwhelming presence in our daily lives, but it seems both unnecessary and distracting.
With election season upon us, violence has yet again taken center stage in the conversation of our candidates. An important issue, undoubtedly, but when it takes up the majority of our focus, its easy to overlook other important aspects of what our candidates stand for. As the New York Governors race tightens, it seems that these candidates are almost blinded by their debates on what to do about the violent crimes committed all over our state and beyond.
As voters, it has been made clear where these candidates stand on the issue. Depending on our own beliefs and experiences with violence, it is likely that we have taken a firm stand alongside one of the candidates. There are many other important issues: inflation, abortion and affordable housing to name a few, that have seemed to fade to the background as election day approaches.
Violence as a conversation has its impact on voters and political debates, but it seems that its discussion is manifesting itself in even more violence. Drastically differing political views and
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.