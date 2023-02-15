On Jan. 28, an approximately 200-foot-tall object entered U.S. airspace near Alaska. This solar powered object, according to government officials, was accoutered with cameras and various high-tech equipment able to collect communications signals and other sensitive information.
The object, later identified as a Chinese surveillance balloon, spent the next week making its way across the continental United States, passing over highly sensitive areas such Malmstrom Air Force Base in Billings, Montana, and Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Knoster, Missouri — about 60 miles southeast of Kansas City.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry vehemently denied the balloon was intended for surveillance, but rather claimed it was simply a civilian weather balloon which had strayed off course.
In the end, after the balloon made its way across the United States, the decision was made to shoot it down off the shore of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, using a Sidewinder air-to-air missile shot from an F-22 fighter jet, which departed from Langley Air Force Base.
And just like that, a balloon which by all accounts is a weapon of espionage, was blown to bits.
We believe our government has every right to — and should — remove any object which crosses into U.S. airspace and poses a threat to national security. However, we also need to be able to study these objects and learn from them. That is awfully hard to do when bits and pieces are scattered on the ocean floor.
The FBI is reportedly doing its best to study the pieces as they are found, but we can’t help but wonder if this could have been handled a bit differently — more delicately, even.
We do not pretend to know what options our military considered before neutralizing this very real threat to our nation, but we imagine a technology must exist which would have allowed our Air Force to ground the balloon while keeping it mostly intact so we could more closely examine it.
Perhaps not.
Either way, the saga continues.
Since the Chinese surveillance balloon incident, three more unidentified objects have been shot down over U.S. and Canadian airspace. These objects are reported to be both unmanned and benign, but the frequency at which these “objects” are being spotted begs the question, “What on earth is going on?”
Assuming we aren’t currently under siege by extraterrestrials — a theory White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has attempted to put to rest — there must be another explanation for what is happening.
As it turns out, there is.
CNN obtained a military intelligence report which confirms balloons such as the Chinese surveillance balloon have been tracked over U.S. territories as far back as 2019. Further, it appears the “spy balloon” is just one of many which make up a very large fleet of surveillance balloons which have been conducting intelligence operations globally on behalf of China’s military.
Has China gotten sloppier with its fleet or are we paying more attention? According to the U.S. intelligence community, it is the latter.
Over the last year, the U.S. has been able to develop a consistent technical method for detecting and tracking the balloons. After analyzing historical data, it is believed China’s balloon fleet has flown dozens of missions in numerous countries.
We’re told the three objects shot down in the last week were benign, but what would have happened if they weren’t? Is our military able to confirm with a fly-by that these objects do not contain weapons, or chemical or biological agents? Shooting these things on sight without knowing the contents therein hurts our ability to study the nature of the objects but also sends a dangerous message to our enemies — one that could potentially provide international terrorist groups with a new method of bringing harm to Americans.
It is clear, as we are now better able to locate these objects, our interactions with them will become more common. We sincerely hope whatever approach our military takes in regards to downing the objects moving forward will be done carefully, cautiously and without compromising the safety of our nation’s citizens.
