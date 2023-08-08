This list was provided to The Daily Star by the Center for Social Responsibility and Community at SUNY Oneonta or submitted directly to the newspaper. To make additions or changes to this list, call The Daily Star at 607-441-7206.
ARTS ORGANIZATIONS
Catskill Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 14, Oneonta, NY 13820. Executive Director Ryan West Geraghty. 607-436-2670, contact@catkillsymphony.org
Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326. Janet Erway. 607-547-9777, gallery@cooperstownart.com
Cooperstown Concert Series, P.O. Box 624, Cooperstown, NY 13326. 607-547-1812, jkkatz@stny.rr.com.
Glimmerglass Opera Guild, P.O. Box 191, Cooperstown, NY 13326. 607-547-0700, info@glimmerglass.org.
EDUCATIONAL
Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties, Program trains and coordinates community volunteers to tutor adults in basic reading, writing, and math and in English for non-native speakers. Currently operating only online. Contact Program Coordinator at 607-287-0036 or lvodc607@gmail.com.
The Brookwood School, 687 County Highway 59, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Sharon Vesely, director of child care. 607-547-4060, svesely@thebrookwoodschool.org.
ENVIRONMENTAL
Natural Resources Conservation Service, 967 County Highway 33, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Tony Caparao, district conservationist. Volunteers interested in wildlife and wetland preservation an agriculture. 607-547-8337, ext. 109, anthony.caparao@ny.usda.gov.
Otsego County Conservation Association, P.O. Box 931, Cooperstown, NY 13326. List of volunteer opportunities available upon request. Contact 607-547-4488, admin@occainfo.org.
FEEDING PROGRAMS AND FOOD BANKS
Cooperstown Food Bank, 25 Church St., Cooperstown, NY 13326. Executive Director Will Kleffner, 607-547-8902, cooperstownfoodpantry.org. Volunteers need to staff the Food Pantry (training provided) and unload monthly deliveries from regional food bank.
The Hartwick Food Pantry, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick, NY 13348. Regina Palmer, 607-293-7331.
HEALTH-RELATED FACILITIES AND GROUPS
Alzheimer’s Association, The Meadows, Suite 2, 140 County Route 33 West, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Ann Marie Thayer, Program Manager, 607-547-1650, ann.thayer@alz.org
American Cancer Society, Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties, 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790. 800-227-2345.
American Heart Association, Otsego County Chapter, 120 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502 Tabitha Poplaski, 315-580-3964, tabitha.poplaski@heart.org.
American Red Cross Mohawk Valley, 1415 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501, 315-733-4666, www.redcross.org.
American Red Cross Northeastern New York, 33 Everett Road, Albany, NY 12205, 518-458-8111, www.redcross.org.
HOSPITAL
Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown, NY 13326, gerald.paciello@bassett.org, 607-547-3626, www.bassett.org/patients-visitors/volunteer-program
MISCELLANEOUS
Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego and Schoharie Counties, 176 Main St., Oneonta NY 13820. Volunteers needed in helping individuals meet their basic needs through the Caring Connections program. Tracey Martindale, program director. 607-432-0061.
Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County, 403-B Chestnut St., Oneonta, Volunteers needed to serve on board of directors, as committee members and construction site workers. Visit habitatotsego.org, email habitatotsego@gmail.com, call 607-432-7874, or find them on Facebook for more information.
Otsego County Medical Reserve Corps, 140 County Highway 33W, Suite 3, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Gloria, 607-547-6483.
Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28, State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Dog socialization program and shelter volunteers, 607-547-8111, info@sqspca.org.
MUSEUMS, TOURIST ATTRACTIONS
The Farmers’ Museum/Fenimore Art Museum at 5798 St. Hwy 80, Cooperstown seeks special event volunteers. Contact Associate Director for Human Resources Mary Myers at 607-547-1462 or email mary.myers@fenimoreart.org.
Hyde Hall Inc., P.O. Box 721, Cooperstown, NY 13326. John Bower, marketing manager. 607-547-5098, ext. 6. www.hydehall.org.
Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, P.O. Box 7, Howes Cave, NY 12092, 518-296-8949, www.iroquoismuseum.org, info@iroquoismuseum.org
Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society, P.O. Box 681, Oneonta, NY 13820. Wendy York, general manager, 607-432-2429, wendy@lrhs.com.
National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum Inc., 25 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326. HR Dept: Ryan Selzner, rselzner@baseballhall.org, 607-547-7200.
NURSING HOME
Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Crossroads, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Activities director, 607-544-2672.
SENIOR CITIZENS
Otsego County Office for the Aging, Meadows Office Complex Suite 5, 140 County Highway 33 West, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Tamie Reed, director. Medicare insurance counseling, medical transportation drivers, Tai Chi instructors, telephone reassurance and tax preparation. 607-547-7571, reed@otsgocounty.com.
THRIFT STORES
Susquehanna SPCA New Leash on Life Thrift Store, 5082-5088, NY-28, Cooperstown, NY 13326, 607-547-9462, info@sqspca.org. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Storehouse Thrift Shop, 332 Main St, Worcester. Call 607-638-9339, 397-8226.
YOUTH SERVICES
Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego and Schoharie Counties, 21 Liberty St., Sidney. Mentoring program looking for caring and committed adults to volunteer as mentors for at-risk youths in Delaware County. Contact Mentoring Program Coordinator Kayla Johnson at 607-604-4071 or kjohnson@charitiesccdo.org.
Otsego County 4-H Youth Development Program, Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown, NY 13326. Volunteer positions available, 607-547-2536.
The Children’s Center, Opportunities for Otsego, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. Volunteers needed in the drop in daycare room. 607-547-6426, thalstead@ofoinc.org.
