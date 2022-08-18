Local voters said they faced problems when submitting early voting ballots for the Democratic and Republican primaries at Foothills Performing Arts and Civics Center on Aug. 16.
A voter reported they went to cast their vote for two elections, one to fill former Rep. Antonio Delgado's unexpired term and one for the primary for the new election district.
When the voter's turn came to fill out their name, address, sign the tablet and was given their ballot to fill out, they discovered that they were able to mark their vote for the unexpired term and found that the area for the primary election was not on the ballot.
"The election people talked among themselves for a while and they came up with the idea that they should have processed me twice, and given me two separate ballots to fill out and submit," the voter said. "'I wonder why we had so many twin entries in the roll' was the gist of the comment by the person who processed me, after she seemed to understand how it's supposed to work."
Michael Henrici, commissioner of elections for the Democratic Party, said "Because of the unique nature of running two different elections at the same time out inspectors were given special instructions to check each voter's eligibility and inform them if they were eligible for more than one ballot."
One of the other voters contacted the Board of Elections and, according to Henrici, "At one of our early voting sites the inspectors inadvertently missed those instructions and only checked in the first few voters for one election (as they are used to doing in a normal election)."
Henrici also said that there were up to six voters possibly affected and all of them were contacted. Some of them have returned and cast their ballots.
"The inspectors were then instructed to follow our procedures as written and no further voters were affected. This error did not occur at other early voting locations," Henrici said.
All voters still have the chance to cast their ballots at any early voting site or their election day polling site, he said.
