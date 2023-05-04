A Walton man faces a felony charge, accused of illegally purchasing a weapon.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond said in a Thursday media release that investigators received information Wednesday, May 3, that Vincent Balsamo, 71, of Walton, had illegally purchased a rifle.
It is alleged that Balsamo bought the gun in violation of a temporary "extreme risk" protection order, as well as a pistol license suspension order prohibiting him from possessing rifles, shotguns and other firearms. Investigators said Balsamo "intentionally disobeyed a mandate of the Delaware County Court and Delaware County Supreme Court by purchasing a rifle while such orders were in effect" and also while free on a secured $150,000 property bond in connection with an indictment charging him with second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.
Balsamo was charged with one count of criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon, a class D felony; and three counts of second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Walton Town Court and was remanded to the Delaware County Jail without bail.
The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be filed at a later time, according to the release.
