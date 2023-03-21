A Walton man was arraigned Monday on a manslaughter charge.
Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced Tuesday that Vincent Balsamo, 71, was arraigned on a sealed indictment in Delaware County Court, charging him with second-degree manslaughter, a class C Felony, as well as second-degree assault, a class D violent felony; and second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.
The indictment alleges that on Dec. 7, 2022, Balsamo "intentionally caused serious physical injury to a 52-year-old female, while that female was already suffering from an underlying medical condition," a media release from Smith's office said. The indictment accuses Balsamo of "repeatedly choking, strangling, slapping, slamming and striking the victim, while she was a guest in the defendant’s home in Walton." The indictment further alleges that Balsamo recklessly caused the death of the woman as a result of those actions.
Balsamo faces a sentence of up to five to 15 years in state prison if he is convicted of the manslaughter charge, the release said.
Balsamo pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, and Judge Gary Rosa set bail at $50,000 cash and $150,000 secured bond. Balsamo was sent to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.
