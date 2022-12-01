ALBANY — A state watchdog is spurring the agency overseeing New York’s prison system to mandate annual anti-bias training for all staffers after an inquiry found Black inmates are more likely to be disciplined than white prisoners incarcerated in the same facilities.
An analysis of six years of disciplinary actions, running from 2015 through 2020, led Inspector General Lucy Lang to conclude the Department of Correctional Services and Community Supervision should address what the report called racial disparities.
Lang’s report also took note of the racial makeup of the prison agency’s workforce, calling attention to the fact that correctional facilities located upstate have many more white employees than Black and Hispanic staffers.
Meanwhile, Black inmates account for 49% of the prison population. with 23% of the population being Hispanic, according to the inspector general’s research.
Of the prison workforce as a whole, Black and Hispanic employees are underrepresented, Lang said, making up 11% and 5% of the staff respectively, according to the report.
Lang said she is hopeful the report will spur changes in “policy and practice that prioritize equal justice and dignity to incarcerated New Yorkers.”
“Although racial disparities may not start at the prison gates, unfortunately they also do not end there,” Lang said in a statement.
Black inmates, according to the inspector general, were 22% more likely to be cited for alleged violations of prison rules than white inmates and Hispanic prisoners were 12% more likely to face disciplinary action than white inmates.
The inspector general’s office also urged the prison agency to increase its reliance on security cameras behind bars.
The prison agency, in responding to the critique, said it has already initiated bias training for prison staff.
“Over a three-year period (2019-2021), DOCCS launched the ‘Commissioner’s Training Initiative,” the agency noted.
“This initiative included targeted training of all staff on racial bias and focused on the topics of implicit bias, racial anxiety, and stereotype threats.”
DOCCS also stated it strives to “ensure that we operate a fair system in all aspects, from program and work assignments to the disciplinary process.”
Two prison reform advocacy groups, the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign and #HALTSolitary Campaign, reacted to the report by contending the state should provide additional pathways to parole release for inmates, including adopting a system that would allow older inmates to be released early from their prison terms.
“This report further reveals the state prisons for what they are: a system of overt and rampant racist repression,” the groups said in a joint statement.
State prisons are also getting attention this week after the New York State Corrections Officers Police Benevolent Association, the union representing corrections officers, said its call for tighter controls on packages entering the facilities has led to an apparent decrease in the smuggling of dangerous drugs into the facilities.
“Thankfully, through the work of the DOCCS Prison Violence Task Force, which solicits input from NYSCOPBA, other unions, and incarcerated individual liaisons, a Vendor Package Program has been instituted across all 44 state facilities and early data shows that it’s working,” Michael J. Powers, the union president, said.
Two weeks ago, Joseph Fuller, a supervising safety and health inspector for the state Department of Labor, sustained a complaint by a NYSCOPBA official. Bryan Hluska, the union’s central region vice president, had alleged corrections officers had been exposed to Fentanyl, a powerful opiate, while inspecting packages at Marcy and Mid-State correctional facilities, both in Oneida County.
Powers said his union has been calling on the state for years to institute a vendor program to deal with the “countless examples of contraband entering our prisons through a multitude of ways in the mail room, the package room, and through visitors.”
