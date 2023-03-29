A water main break occurred Wednesday afternoon during the sewer replacement project on Gardner Place, according to a media release from Oneonta's Department of Public Works.
There will be a temporary water outage in the area of Draper Street and Park Street.
Once water is restored, water users may experience a change in water color or pressure. This is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm.
The release said that work is being done to replace the water main break as quickly as possible.
For questions, please contact the Department of Public Works at (607) 432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.