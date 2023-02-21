Happy New Year to everyone!
Recently, you may have noticed construction crews working at various locations in and around the village. This work is part of capital improvements to the village’s water system that we are happy to report have begun to transition from the design and state approval phase to the construction phase. The water system capital improvements will culminate with the construction of a new water treatment plant that will treat water from the village’s new water source and will ultimately alleviate the manganese issue we have experienced throughout the water system.
In April, we will begin the installation of water meters on all water customer service connections. The installation of water meters is required by the state Department of Health as part of the overall capital improvements being undertaken. This is a statewide requirement and many communities like ours have had to install these water meters.
We intend to begin water meter installation with water customers outside of the village and then follow the same general route as our annual leaf pick-up within the village. We will notify all our residents when this process begins. The process of installing the water meters on more than 1,000 water customer service connections will take up to a year to complete. Ultimately, our goal is to have our new water system up and operating by the fall of 2024.
Our community came together last Saturday for a candlelight vigil to send our prayers to AK, a student at Sidney Central School, and her family. Last week, AK was seriously injured in a horrific pedestrian accident in the village. Hundreds of people throughout the area showed up at Keith Clark Park to show their support for AK and her family. AK is being treated at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse. Please keep AK and her family in your prayers.
Village elections for mayor and two trustees will be held from noon until 9 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, at the Civic Center on Liberty Street. Presently, there are two candidates running for mayor, Vic Tartaglia and Ray Baker, who are both trustees. There is one candidate running for trustee, Barry MacPherson, who is already serving as a trustee. If you need an absentee ballot, you may pick one up at the village office.
This is my last column as mayor. I thank all of our residents and village employees for their support over the 24 years that I have served as both village mayor and trustee. It has been a great honor to be a part of this supportive, close-knit community.
Andy Matviak's term as mayor of the village of Sidney will expire March 31.
