Water service on Columbia Street in the city of Oneonta will be shut off at about 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, and continuing until about 1 p.m. to allow the new water main on West Street to be connected to the existing water main on Columbia Street, according to a media release from the city.
Once water service is restored, water users may experience a brief change in water color or pressure. Itis a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or calling 607-432-2100.
