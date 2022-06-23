Water service on Columbia Street in the city of Oneonta will be shut off at about 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, and continuing until about 1 p.m.  to allow the new water main on West Street to be connected to the existing water main on Columbia Street, according to a media release from the city.

Once water service is restored, water users may experience a brief change in water color or pressure.  Itis a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said

For more information, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or calling 607-432-2100.

Tags

Trending Video