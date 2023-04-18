Teachers in the New York portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed will have two opportunities to learn how to integrate watershed studies into their classrooms this summer, according to a media release from the Otsego County Conservation Association. The Watershed Education Institute training will take place at the Pine Lake Environmental Campus, and there will be two sessions available on July 10-12 and July 14-16.
“The Watershed Education Institute will provide teachers with knowledge and skills needed to implement Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences into their classrooms,” said Amy Wyant, OCCA’s executive director. “MWEEs provide teachers a framework for studying issues in their local watershed.”
The release said teachers can either stay at Pine Lake or commute and will participate in activities that will give them a full understanding of the structure of MWEEs and how MWEEs support learning standards; will provide them with field and classroom activities that can be used in MWEEs; and will have independent time to plan a MWEE for their students. The program is free and is funded through a cooperative funding agreement with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Bay Watershed Education and Training program, according to the release. Teachers will receive support materials, lesson plans and other resources, and will also have the opportunity to participate in an optional Project WET training on July 13.
For more information or to apply, visit occainfo.org/bwet, or call OCCA at 607-547-4488. Registration closes on May 19, according to the release.
