A contractor working for the city of Oneonta will be working Thursday on Main Street with a crane to remove the damaged weather vane on the County Office Building, according to a media release. Main Street between Elm Street and Chestnut Street will be closed between 5:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The sidewalk in front of the County Office Building will be closed to pedestrian traffic. Drivers should obey all traffic control devices.
OPT will suspend bus service for the Main Street County Building stop during the road closure. The Masonic Temple stop will be moved to Grand Street in front of Benson Agency.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Work at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
