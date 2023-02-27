As I write this, it’s hard to believe it’s March already. While we are apparently getting payback for a so-far mild winter with pretty substantial snowfall in the forecast, we are also planning for springtime activities, most notably the start of construction for our long-awaited $27 million capital project as well as normal spring activities, including athletics, concerts, and awards ceremonies.
Although it’s been a mild winter so far, with many days of warm weather, we are left with only two emergency (snow) days, and with another month or more of potential storms, have developed a plan to get through the remainder of the school year without taking away vacation days. We will still close school, should the need arise, for the remaining two snow/emergency days. In the event that we need to close more than two times for in-person instruction between now and June, we will shift to remote instruction days. Information on what to prepare for and expect for remote instruction, by building, will be distributed to students, families, and staff when we have one traditional snow day remaining. We are aware that many families and staff have plans for spring break yet also cognizant that we must provide our students with 180 days of annual instruction. This plan satisfies both those needs.
We are also excited to prepare for Phase I of our upcoming capital project. Approved by district voters in May 2021, Phase I of the $27.6 million building project was finally approved by NYSED in late January and is out to bid as I write this article. Phase I includes work at Unatego Elementary School, the district transportation center, and primarily at the junior-senior high school.
Work at the elementary school consists of minor plumbing, electrical, and safety upgrades, installation of a new PA and clock system, and a monitoring system for building wastewater to bring our septic system up to new standards. The main focus of construction at the bus garage in Phase I is to replace the 1951 bus lift with a new state-of-the-art lift.
Most of the rest of the project is aimed at the junior-senior high school. This spring, we will start gut renovations of the HS auditorium and locker rooms for both boys and girls. Additional work in Phase I will include new, high-efficiency propane boilers, digital HVAC controls throughout the building, and other significant energy improvements. As the project progresses, additional work will be completed in classrooms and hallways of the 1968 building, as well as installation of a new fire alarm system there and also at the elementary school. Athletic fields will receive much-needed improvements and the HS auditorium and classroom spaces will be air conditioned by the end of the project as well. Some of the energy saving components have tentatively been moved from the project into an Energy Performance Contract to offset increasing construction costs.
Following an energy audit funded through a New York State Energy Research and Development Authority grant, some of the energy efficiencies recommended have been removed from the large project and included in a proposed Energy Performance Contract, or EPC, which guarantees the savings from the improvements will pay for the cost more than 18 over years or less, and is also eligible for state building aid. The EPC is eligible for an additional 10% of state building aid if approved by district voters. The EPC would cover more than $2 million in energy improvements, including HVAC, lighting, and envelope tightening, at no cost to local taxpayers and would serve to help offset inflationary costs of labor, supplies, and materials.
Once we get through what’s left of winter, we are excited to start this amazing project to modernize our facilities, improve safety, and conserve energy. The anticipated completion of the project is September 2025.
Dave Richards is superintendent of the Unatego Central School District.
