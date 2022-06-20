The West Street reconstruction project in the city of Oneonta will require disruption of water to some residents Tuesday.
According to a media release from the city, water service on Cherry Street between lots 31 and 41 and at 1 Center Street will be shut off at about 9 a.m. and continuing until about 1 p.m. to allow the new water main on West Street to be connected to the existing water mains on Cherry Street and at the intersection of West Street and Center Street. In addition, a new fire hydrant will be installed at the top of Cherry Street which will be used for flushing the new connections.
Once water service is restored, water users may experience a brief change in water color and/or pressure. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or calling 607-432-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.