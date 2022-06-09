Prizes for Fenimore Art Museum’s Young at Art Regional Youth Art Contest were awarded recently. The grand prize was awarded to 12th grader Monica Kennedy of Hartwick, a homeschooled student, for her drawing “Reach for Yore Memories.”
The prize for “Best Representation of the Theme,” was awarded to Gilbertsville-Mount Upton senior Brynne Livelsberger for her painting “Photographic Memory.”
A total of 32 winning works of art were selected from 320 submissions for the exhibit, Young at Art! Inspired by Memory, on view at Fenimore Art Museum through July 4. The works may also be seen online at fenimoreartmuseu m.org/youngatart2022.
Young at Art is sponsored in part by Bank of Cooperstown, New York Central Mutual Insurance, the Black Family Foundation; and Stewart’s Holiday Match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.