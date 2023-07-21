Raylynne Kuhn of Norwich is one of seven Russell Sage College students who pursued research related to their health science and social science degrees during Sage’s eighth annual CSTEP summer research program.
CSTEP, an acronym for Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program, is a grant-funded program sponsored by the state Department of Education.
It provides mentoring and academic support; paid internship and research experiences; and prep for standardized exams to underrepresented and economically disadvantaged students in science majors or professional programs.
During the eight-week, paid and credit-bearing summer research program, students work with a faculty member or other mentor from the sciences, health sciences, or other professional discipline.
Kuhn worked with Sandra Penny, assistant professor of physics, on a project titled “From Soil to Soul: The Health Benefits of Gardening.” Kuhn’s research focused on the benefits people receive from gardening, especially as they relate to the emotional, physical, financial, environmental, social, spiritual, occupational, and intellectual dimensions of wellness.
On July 7, Kuhn and fellow student-researchers presented their work and fielded questions about their methods and potential future research directions at Sage’s 2023 CSTEP Summer Research Symposium.
Kuhn is majoring in expressive arts in mental health and psychology at Russell Sage College in Troy.
During Hartwick College’s Athletics Award Ceremony held in late spring, more than 100 student-athletes received the Philip S. Wilder Jr. Award for Academic Distinction. The following area students were among them. Samuel Bagley of Sidney and Shea Barber of Wells Bridge, both business administration majors; Myah Johnston of Roxbury, a biology major; and Morgan Perry of Otego, a criminal justice major.
