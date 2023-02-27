From National Weather Service:
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches...with up to 10 inches possible in the highest elevations of the Catskills of NY. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In New York, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...especially along I-88 and Route 17 in NY and I-84 in PA. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute today and possibly the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per hour are expected this evening and into the early overnight hours. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a high water content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow will taper off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end by the afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
