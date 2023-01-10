The West Kortright Centre announced on Tuesday it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts to receive a Challenge America award of $10,000.
The grant will support the project, “Waking Song,” led by local artist Jesse Wilson, according to a media release.
The project “will be a collaboration involving area students with the aim to create a sonic and visual transformation of a section of the Catskill Scenic trail between Stamford and Hobart in the fall of 2023,” the release said. The grant is one of 262 Challenge America awards totaling $2.62 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson said. “Projects such as this one with the West Kortright Centre and artist Jesse Wilson strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”
