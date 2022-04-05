Worcester to vote on upgrading firehouse

The Worcester Fire District hopes to convince local voters to support an expanded and renovated firehouse for the town. The existing building constructed in 1957 and 1983 is outdated and too small to meet the needs of the community, according to the chair of the Worcester Fire District Board.
Worcester will vote April 19 on a $1.25 million bond to fund the renovation. If approved, the public would pay less than half the total $2.7 million cost, with the remainder covered by a number of grants and donations received by the fire district, according to a media release. The district has scheduled an informational meeting about the proposed project April 6 at 7 p.m. at the Worcester firehouse.
The two main parts of the proposal are a 6,500-square-foot expansion that would house offices and community meeting rooms, and a renovation of the existing building, according to Desiree Keever, chair of the fire district board. Both are needed for health and safety reasons, she said during an interview Monday afternoon.
The redesigned building would have separate ‘clean’ and ‘dirty’ wings, Keever said. The primary goal is to “eliminate cross-contamination of carcinogens and toxins from emergency scenes and vehicle exhaust from the meeting, training, administrative and crew areas. The remodel will allow first responders to fully decontaminate themselves at the station,” she said
The current building has no lockers or shower room. Instead, there are rows of hooks and cubbies on the walls beside the fire trucks, where the volunteer firefighters hang their protective gear next to their personal clothes. When they return from a call, the firefighters change beside the trucks or cross through a meeting room into a small wash area, or bring “contaminants into their personal vehicles and home to their families,” Keever said.
During an informal tour of the building on Monday, a strong smoky smell emanated from two walls of fireproof jackets, pants and helmets hanging loose next to a hose truck. Fire Chief Jim Empie said contamination is the issue he is most concerned about, because the meeting room gets used regularly by the public, and firefighters covered with toxins pass through the same small spaces where food gets served.
Empie showed architectural plans for the new building. The design has a separate rear entrance “so when we come back from a fire and we’re all covered, we can back in here, guys can take their gear off and go in and take a shower, which they recommend to get rid of all the carcinogens,” he said. Firefighters have notably higher levels of cancer risk, he said.
Worcester also has a shortage of public meeting spaces.
“What we do now is, if we have a dinner or something, we move all the trucks out,” and eat in the garage, Empie said. The other options are the Catholic church or driving to Cobleskill or Oneonta.
The “clean” side in the proposed addition would have “meeting rooms, a few offices, handicapped bathrooms, day room and storage” plus an office reserved for future EMT needs, he said.
“There are always requests to use the building for funeral receptions or … baby showers or wedding receptions and stuff like that,” Keever said. “Right now, the Boy Scouts are meeting in the meeting room, which works fine if there’s no competing interests, or there’s no need for an emergency response.”
The fire district was awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Robinson Broadhurst Foundation, a philanthropic organization based in Stamford, specifically for the community hall addition. The district also received $150,000 from the Scriven Foundation and others and $80,000 from FEMA.
The district plans to contribute $80,000 in capital reserves for the project and “seeks permission to bond up to $1.25 million for 15 years at an approximate interest rate of 2.39%,” according to the media release. It “would have an estimated tax impact $1.36 per thousand dollars of assessed property value for Worcester residents and $1.55 per thousand for residents of Decatur.”
The Worcester Hose Company was founded in 1887. The original firehouse, just up the hill from the current building, was built around that time. In 1957, a small two-bay brick firehouse was built on Church Street; that 65-year-old building remains in use as vehicle bays. The building has been gradually modified with additions, but there has not been a comprehensive redesign until now.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
