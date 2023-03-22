Alex Wurster hit a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the SUNY Oneonta baseball team a 4-3 win over SUNY Poly on Wednesday.
Jake Barrett was 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, and an RBI, while Joe Ottaviano went 2-for-4 with a double in the win.
Derek Shea was the winning pitcher for the Red Dragons, allowing one run over four innings while striking out three.
Oneonta (9-3) will host Plattsburgh State on Friday.
SUNY Oneonta 15, Cazenovia 5 (Tuesday)
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team opened a 9-1 third-inning lead and never looked back on Tuesday in a 15-5 win over Cazenovia.
Jake Barrett led the Red Dragons, going 3-for-4 with a double and five RBI.
Cole Rockwell went 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI.
Franklin Padilla, William Adkins, and Nate Guillen each had two hits in the win.
Kyle Roper was the winning pitcher for Oneonta, going two-thirds of an inning without allowing an earned run and striking out two, while Michael Sadowski struck out four over three scoreless innings.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Hartwick 13, Canton 12
The Hartwick Women's lacrosse team defeated Canton 13-12 on Wednesday.
The game was tied at nine through three quarters, and the Hawks were able to outscore Canton in the fourth quarter.
Kristen Vaccarelli led the Hawks with four goals, while Ellie Masterpole, Emily Madigan, and Claudia Pollaro scored two goals apiece.
Maddi Morrison had four saves in the win.
Hartwick (4-1) will visit Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday.
Hamilton 14, SUNY Oneonta 10
SUNY Oneonta fell to nationally ranked Hamilton 14-10 on Wednesday.
The Red Dragons kept it tied through the first quarter, but Hamilton was able to score nine goals in the second and third quarters to pull away.
Lauren Mancini, Megan Foiles, and Ellie Downey each scored twice for the Red Dragons.
Courtney Gallagher had 14 saves in the loss.
Oneonta (1-4) will visit Fredonia on Saturday.
