ONEONTA — A cast of 35 local members of Orpheus Theatre’s Summer Musical Theatre Workshop will bring the adventures of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory to the stage in an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s tale at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, “Willy Wonka Jr” features songs from the 1971 film in addition to a host of new ones.
The musical follows candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his candy bars. Whomever comes up with the golden tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy.
The show is directed by Michaela Pawluk with the assistance of Riley Bowen. Choreography is by Angela Miller, with musical direction by Timothy Horne, production management by Kate Simeon and Fred Ploutz and production assistance by Molly Bowen.
Tickets may be purchased online with reserved seating at www.OrpheusTheatre.org Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 17 and younger and seniors 65 and older. Online ticket sales will end four hours before each show. Tickets for any remaining seats will be available for purchase at the door starting one hour before showtime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.